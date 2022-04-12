Winchendon man arraigned on child enticement charge

WINCHENDON — A Winchendon man was arrested after police said he was caught actively attempting to entice a child under 16 years of age to meet him for a sexual encounter.

Robert Gary McGorty, 55, was arrested at his home on Second Street on Monday, April 11, after police said investigators were provided with text messages and video evidence that showed McGorty had attempted to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old male.

According to the police report, Jason Velasquez, 38, went to the police station earlier in the evening and asked to speak to a detective. Velasquez said that over the weekend he had a conversation with an adult male while using a fake account on the Grinder dating application. He said that he was using the name “J” and posted a photograph of a male who appeared to be very young as part of his fake account. He also used the name “Josh” with the same photo after his first account was banned.

Velasquez told investigators that on Thursday, April 7, a person using the subscriber name of “RGM” reached out to him, authorities said. Within three or four text messages back and forth, “J” told “RGM” that he was 14 years old and going on 15 next month. The conversation continued over the next few days and began to get sexual in nature. Eventually, “J” agreed to meet “RGM” at a park in Winchendon, and “RGM” offered to pick “J” up at a nearby laundromat.

According to police, on Sunday, April 10, Velasquez told police he met up with “RGM” on Elm Street at “RGM”’s truck. “RGM” wanted “J” or “Josh” to get into the truck, but Velasquez refused. They agreed to walk toward the park, during which time Velasquez told “RGM” about what was going on. Velasquez said that “RGM” did not want to speak to him any further, and said “RGM” walked toward his truck to leave.

Velasquez said he posted about the encounter on social media and quickly learned the identity of “RGM.” He told investigators that one of “RGM”’s coworkers at the Amazon warehouse in Littleton had provided McGorty’s name, police said.

Velasquez provided investigators with screenshots of the communications that he (meaning “J” or “Josh”) had had with “RGM,” along with photos from the Grinder website, which police believed to be McGorty. Velasquez also provided investigators with video of his encounter with “RGM,” police said.

Authorities said that the plate number of the truck that was in the video was confirmed to be that of a truck belonging to McGorty. Police arrested McGorty at his home and his cellphone was taken as evidence. McGorty was held overnight at the Winchendon Police Department. He was arraigned in Winchendon District Court in Gardner on Tuesday, April 12, on one count of enticement of a child under age 16.

