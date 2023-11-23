Winchester hospital declares critical incident after car crash

Royal Hampshire County Hospital declared the critical incident after a car crashed into the wall of a power unit on site

A hospital has declared a critical incident after a car crashed into a power unit building.

Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester said the power supply to parts of the site had been affected by the incident at about 16:00 GMT.

In a statement, the hospital said backup generators were being used to "keep areas operating safely".

The hospital has urged people to only attend the emergency department "if it is an emergency".

Hampshire Constabulary was called to the scene, where a vehicle had crashed into the wall of a power unit.

The Royal Hampshire County Hospital statement said if patients had appointments to continue to attend as normal.

It added: "You can help by supporting us to get your loved ones home as soon as the decision has been made that they are ready to be discharged.

"We are focused on managing the incident whilst continuing to provide care to our patients. Our priority remains keeping our patients, staff and visitors safe."

