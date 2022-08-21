As Winchester looks to rebuild police department, chief to stay another two weeks

Aug. 21—WINCHESTER — As the selectboard looks to rebuild the town's police department, Police Chief Erik Josephson, who had been prepared to step down Saturday, will stay on for another two weeks.

Selectboard members discussed next steps in the search for a new chief and the hiring of officers to fill the short-staffed department during a meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday, where they announced the brief extension of Josephson's employment.

"[Josephson] has graciously offered to provide a couple of more weeks of leadership and administrative duties at the police department," Lindseigh Picard, the selectboard's chairwoman, said.

Besides the police chief, the department has only a full-time lieutenant and a part-time patrol officer, Town Administrator Karey Miner said Friday. Josephson announced his resignation in June, after less than a year at the department. He will now remain with the department until Sept. 2.

Picard said at the meeting Wednesday that the selectboard had a conversation with the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office and State Police a week earlier. That discussion focused on "some of the concerns for overall safety of our town as we transition clearly into a rebuilding time with the police department," she said.

Moving forward, the selectboard needs to set goals for the department and should consider hiring an interim chief who could help with recruitment and staffing in the short-term, Picard said. An interim chief could be semi-retired and would not necessarily need to be patrolling, as the position could focus on administrative and hiring efforts, she said.

For assistance finding an interim chief, the town could reach out to Municipal Resources Inc., a Plymouth-based consulting group focused on providing professional, technical and managerial services to local governments in New England, Picard said.

As of Wednesday, she said, the job opening for a police chief had yet to be posted.

"We need clear goals to where that police department is going and clearly we need staffing," Picard said. "... I wonder if we kind of set our current chief up for failure because he didn't have all of the tools that he needed."

Prior to Josephson taking the helm of the police department in October 2021, the town went eight months without a police chief after the selectboard earlier that year decided not to renew former Police Chief Mike Tollett's contract.

On Wednesday, selectboard member Natalie Quevedo said as the town works to build the police department from the ground up, it also needs to focus on reshaping the department's reputation.

"It currently, in my opinion, has a bad reputation and it takes the community and everybody within the community to build that reputation up," Quevedo said.

Since his arrival in Winchester, Josephson has sought to fire two officers. In January, the selectboard terminated one of those officers, Sgt. Kristopher Fox, who failed to appear to testify at three criminal trials late last year. Fox had argued he was never subpoenaed for one of those trials and was on unpaid administrative leave pending a medical evaluation during the other two.

Less than three weeks later, Josephson recommended the board fire Lt. James Fisher, who'd led the department in an interim capacity before Josephson was hired. During two separate public hearings in February, testimony centered on the alleged misconduct of another officer, how much information Fisher should have given the selectboard and town administrator about it and whether he lied to them.

That other officer, Joshua Edson, surrendered his police certification and left the department in February. The N.H. Attorney General's Office had been investigating Edson for alleged sexual activity with someone he'd arrested and whose case was still pending, prior to Josephson's arrival as chief. Despite finding probable cause to charge Edson with witness tampering, the AG's office announced Feb. 25 that he would not face charges, since prosecutors concluded they would have difficulty prevailing in a trial. (Edson's attorney has previously declined to comment on the case.)

The following week, the Winchester selectboard deadlocked on whether to fire Fisher, who has since returned to work for the department as a lieutenant. Josephson said in January that the department is authorized to have seven full-time and three part-time officers.

With staffing at the police department lacking, Winchester is now offering a sign-on bonus as an incentive to draw officers to the town, the selectboard said Wednesday. New Hampshire certified police officers will receive the $20,000 sign-on bonus after 90 days at the department so long as they have completed all state requirements and a field training program, according to Winchester's job listing for a full-time police officer. The position also comes with three weeks or more in vacation time.

But Quevedo said that the selectboard should focus not just on hiring police officers, but also on exploring alternative policing methods such as a social worker for people experiencing mental health crises.

In 2021, Winchester town meeting voters approved $25,000 for the police department to hire a part-time social worker. However, well over a year later, little progress has been made to fill that position.

Picard said at the meeting Wednesday that while she is interested in exploring alternative forms of policing, she would like the support of a leader in the police department to do so.

"I have zero issue with alternative forms of policing," she said. "But I don't feel like I have the knowledge or the background to really develop something like that without somebody within the police."

Still Quevedo said she felt there are more services — such as a social worker — that the town could provide its citizens.

"I know we need police officers but there is more we could build on," she said.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com.