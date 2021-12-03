Winchester man charged with burglarizing home he once lived in

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man is accused of breaking into a home he had until recently lived in.

Dallas Keith Necessary, 29, was charged this week with burglary and theft in Randolph Circuit Court.

According to Winchester police, Necessary on May 31 forced his way into a house in the 400 block of North West Street.

Witnesses said they saw the Winchester man in the area at the time of the break-in, and a surveillance camera allegedly captured images of two men — one of them Necessary — "loading up items" removed from the house.

The occupant of the house — out of town at the time of the burglary — told investigators Necessary had previously lived there.

Items taken from the property included video game systems and equipment, a television, shoes, a guitar, cameras, a case of Mounttain Dew, a bag of fireworks, a record player and $800 in cash.

Necessary was arrested this week after formal charges were filed by Prosecutor David Daly's office. The burglary count is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

At the time of his latest arrest, Necessary already faced nine charges in four cases pending in Randolph Superior Court — two counts each of dealing in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe and theft, and single counts of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.

His record includes convictions for battery resulting in bodily injury, resisting law enforcementt and driving while intoxicated.

