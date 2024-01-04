Winchester man charged with molesting, rape, confinement

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man was charged this week with sexually assaulting a child.

Ashdon Michael Creasy, 29, was charged Tuesday in Randolph Superior Court with child molesting, rape, confinement and sexual battery.

He continued to be held in the Randolph County jail on Thursday under a $70,000 bond.

According to a report by a Winchester police officer, Creasy forced a girl under the age of 10 into a bedroom, at times holding his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help, and sexually assaulted her.

The child was later examined at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital and at a medical facility in Indianapolis. The child reported the assault had been painful.

Creasy declined to discuss the allegations with police.

The molesting charge filed against him is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. The rape charge is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

The Winchester man in August was charged with two misdemeanors — resisting law enforcement and public intoxication — in Randolph Superior Court. That case is still pending.

In other crime news:

Child sexual abuse: A Winchester man was charged this week with sexually abusing two juveniles.

Joshua James Kimbrell, 38, was charged Tuesday in Randolph Superior Court with three counts of child molesting, one a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and the others Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

According to an affidavit, Kimbrell reported his alleged crimes to Randolph County sheriff's deputies last week.

Both victims were later interviewed and said the abuse began when they were pre-teens.

Kimbrell was being held in the Randolph County jail under a $70,000 bond.

In September, the Winchester man was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, also in Randolph Superior Court. That case is still pending.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Winchester man accused of confining, sexually abusing child