Winchester man charged with murder in woman's shooting death

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man was charged Monday with murder in a female acquaintance's shooting death.

Larry L. Planck III, 25, was arrested Sunday evening after reporting his former girlfriend, Isabel Hernandez, had kicked in the front door of his residence in the 600 block of East Short Street.

Planck claimed the woman was armed with a handgun as she entered, and that he then picked up his own 9mm firearm and "put one in her chest."

Winchester police, sent to the home about 7:15 p.m., found a mortally wounded Hernandez laying in the front yard to the home, "suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest."

The 36-year-old Winchester woman was later pronounced dead at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

A witness who was working on the property told Indiana State Police detectives he had heard screaming in the house followed by a gunshot "sometime later."

He also did not see anyone race into the house, giving an account that was "inconsistent with the statement of Mr. Planck," according to an affidavit.

Hernandez had also called 911 immediately after being shot, the report indicated.

A member of Planck's family contradicted his claim that he had not been in contact with the shooting victim for several months. That witness indicated the couple was still together as recently as early March.

That witness also refuted Planck's claim he was unaware that Hernandez was reportedly pregnant with his child.

Planck "stated he was shocked and had never heard anything about this," a detective wrote.

Detectives also said they found no sign of forced entry to the home.

The Winchester man — charged with murder Monday in Randolph Circuit Court — was being held without bond in the Randolph County jail.

Randolph County Prosecutor David Daly on Monday asked that an initial hearing not be held for 72 hours.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Winchester man charged with murder in ex-girlfriend's shooting