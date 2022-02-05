Winchester man charged with sexual abuse

Feb. 5—A Winchester man has been charged with sexual abuse.

Gerald Lee Helton, Winchester, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with first-degree sexual assault.

According to an arrest warrant from the Madison County District Court, an officer with the Richmond Police Department was contacted by a representative from Madison County Central High School on Sep. 29, 2021.

Text in the warrant indicated a faculty member at Madison Central was contacted by a student in regards to an incident with Helton.

The officer met with the juvenile victim, who claimed three weeks earlier, there mother was out of town and they stayed with Helton.

According to the warrant, the victim and Helton were watching television together one night when the victim fell asleep. When they woke up, Helton was allegedly touching them inappropriately.

The victim said Helton acted like he did not realize what was happening when they woke up and pretended he had been asleep.

Several months later on Dec. 22, 2021, Helton repeated those claims to the officer.

Helton allegedly told the officer he and the victim had both fallen asleep and his hand wound up inside the victim's shirt.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.