Winchester man dies during standoff with police

Sep. 8—A 47-year-old Winchester man died of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound during a standoff with police Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police responded about 11:46 p.m. to an Elm Street residence, after a woman who told police she had been threatened with a firearm and managed to escape the house.

"As a result of information from the victim and a report of a single gunshot being heard from other witnesses, police secured the roadway at the outer perimeter of the residence," Winchester police said in a news release on Wednesday.

A lengthy standoff ended when Winchester officers were able to enter the house with the assistance of New Hampshire State Police. Rodney Labbe was found dead inside.