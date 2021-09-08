Winchester man dies during standoff with police

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Sep. 8—A 47-year-old Winchester man died of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound during a standoff with police Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police responded about 11:46 p.m. to an Elm Street residence, after a woman who told police she had been threatened with a firearm and managed to escape the house.

"As a result of information from the victim and a report of a single gunshot being heard from other witnesses, police secured the roadway at the outer perimeter of the residence," Winchester police said in a news release on Wednesday.

A lengthy standoff ended when Winchester officers were able to enter the house with the assistance of New Hampshire State Police. Rodney Labbe was found dead inside.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories