WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man faces drug and firearm-related charges stemming from a report to dispatchers that a threat had been made at his home.

Garrett Robinson Moore, 28, was charged last week in Randolph Circuit Court with dealing in meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of meth, pointing a firearm and unlawful possession of a syringe.

According to court documents, Winchester police on Aug. 28 were sent to a mobile home on Amanda Drive after receiving a report that one man there had threatened to shoot another.

Officers determined the home was that of Moore, and while conducting a "protective sweep" observed items "consistent with dealing in what appeared to be methamphetamine."

After obtaining a warrant to search the trailer, authorities seized substances believed to be meth and fentanyl, along with a bag containing pills determined to be a prescription pain medication. Also confiscated were a .22-caliber handgun and several hypodermic syringes.

Moore, arrested the same day, was being held in the Randolph County jail.

The most serious charge against the Winchester man, dealing in meth, is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Two of the other charges — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of meth — are Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

Moore's record includes convictions for dealing in meth and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Winchester man faces dealing, firearm charges