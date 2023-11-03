Winchester man faces drug, child exploitation charges

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man has been charged with six felony charges over allegations he repeatedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

And in another Randolph Superior Court case filed in recent days, 21-year-old Jesse Sahitt Hernandez faces two more felony drug-related counts.

In the first case, filed Nov. 1, Hernandez is charged with five counts of child exploitation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and a single count of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to an affidavit, investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department found five videos on Hernandez's cellphone that showed him having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Winchester man maintained he believed the juvenile was several years older than she was and had already graduated from high school.

Under most circumstances, the age of consent for sexual activity in Indiana is 16.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also involved in that investigation.

In a separate case, also filed Nov. 1, the drug-related charges pending against Hernandez are possession of a narcotic drug and possession of meth.

Lynn police said after a Sept. 29 traffic stop on U.S. 27 — because Hernandez's van had an expired license plate — a K-9 indicated there were controlled substances in the vehicle.

Officers said Hernandez was found to be carrying 12.5 grams of fentanyl and three grams of meth.

They also reported seizing drug paraphernalia.

The fentanyl-related charge is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Trial dates have not yet been set in the Randolph Superior Court cases.

In 2022, Hernandez was convicted of possession of cocaine in Wayne Superior Court 1.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Child exploitation, drug charges filed against Winchester man