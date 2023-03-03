Winchester man held on child porn charges

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Indiana State Police on Thursday arrested a Winchester man accused of possessing child pornography.

Robert E. Puckett Jr., 44, was preliminarily charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to a release, an Indiana State Police trooper began an investigation last July after receiving reports that images showing the sexual abuse of children, reportedly under the age of 12, was being shared by an Internet user in Winchester.

More:Retired Randolph County principal formally charged in child porn probe

Detectives served a search warrant at Puckett's home and seized a computer hard drive.

In other Randolph County crime news:

Molest sentence: A Lynn man convicted of child molesting was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison.

Jimmy L. Bilbrey, 43, had pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. He had been arrested last May.

Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney on Wednesday accepted the terms of a plea agreement calling for Bilbrey to receive a 30-year sentence with 10 years suspended.

The deal called for three other molesting-related counts to be dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Child porn investigation leads to Winchester man's arrest