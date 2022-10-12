Winchester man indicted on felony charges alleging he sexually assaulted children

Oct. 12—A Winchester man has been indicted on a slew of charges alleging he sexually assaulted two teenagers between 2017 and 2020, according to court documents.

Aaron Morrison, 42, faces eight counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of felonious sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count each of solicitation of child-abuse sexual images and certain uses of computer service prohibited, court documents state.

Those felony charges all relate to a child who knew Morrison and was between the ages of 13 and 18 at the time of the alleged crimes, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. Between July and November 2018, Morrison allegedly sexually assaulted and attempted to sexually assault the child multiple times, according to the indictments, two of which state the teenager was "physically helpless to resist due to intoxication."

The certain uses of computer services prohibited charge alleges that Morrison sent a series of electronic messages to the child between January 2017 and October 2019 aimed at soliciting sexual material or acts, court documents state.

The endangering the welfare of a child charges stem from electronic messages Morrison allegedly sent the child, one in April 2017 and two in August of that year, soliciting sexual acts, according to court documents. The solicitation of child-abuse sexual images charge stems from a message he allegedly sent in August of that year, according to the indictment.

Morrison also faces a single count of aggravated felonious sexual assault that alleges he assaulted another teenager sometime between October 2019 and April 2020 who was "physically helpless to resist due to intoxication," the indictment states.

Morrison was originally indicted on many of the charges in November 2021, before a grand jury indicted him on six additional charges in late August. He has been released on personal recognizance on the condition he not have contact with either of the alleged victims or any person 17 or younger without the supervision of another adult, court documents state.

A lawyer representing Morrison did not return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

