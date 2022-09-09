Winchester man sentenced to 64 years in murder case

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man this week was sentenced to 64 years in prison for killing a longtime acquaintance.

A Randolph Circuit Court jury in August found Monty Joseph Cook, 62, guilty of murder in the November 2018 slaying of David Brumley.

The 61-year-old victim, slain in his West South Street home, was found bound with a pillow case and a trash bag over his head. An autopsy revel4aed he had died due to "ligature neck compression" causing asphyxia, and suffocation.

Randolph County Prosecutor David Daly said Cook, who had known Brumley since childhood, stole the victim's 2008 Ford Mustang GT and used his debit card.

The car was found in eastern Arkansas three weeks after the slaying. Cook was arrested in April 2019 in Kingman, Arizona, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The jury also found Cook guilty of auto theft and two counts of theft. Judge Jay Toney this week imposed a 62-year sentence for the murder conviction, with two additional years, to be served consecutively, for the theft-related convictions.

Cook did not testify at his trial, and also offered no comments at this week's sentencing hearing, Daly said.

The Winchester man's earlier criminal record included convictions, in LaGrange County in 2005, for arson, burglary and conspiracy to commit confinement.

