Winchester man sentenced for role in 2018 New Castle slaying

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Winchester man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in the 2018 slaying of a New Castle man.

William M. Anderson, now 26, had pleaded guilty in Henry Circuit Court 1 to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying a maximum 30-year sentence.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a murder charge was dismissed.

The charges stemmed from the killing of 49-year-old Stephen W. Dunn, who was fatally shot during an attempted holdup in the garage of his mother's New Castle home on Jan. 9, 2018.

Anderson — who had been held in the Henry County jail for more than five years — was sentenced in recent days by Judge Bob Witham. He was also given credit for 2,104 days already spent in jail.

According to a state Department of Correction website, Anderson has a projected release date in April 2035.

Investigators said Dunn became the target of a robbery conspiracy after his assailants learned he had a large amount of money.

Confronted in his mother’s garage, Dunn refused to surrender his wallet, and was shot in the abdomen, according to court documents. The victim died about 90 minutes later in Muncie’s IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The New Castle man accused of firing the fatal gunshot — Jordan Davis “J-Bol” Boling, now 27 — was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to murder.

In August, a third co-defendant, Jessie James Fulton, 30, of New Castle pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and drew a 25-year sentence.

According to the DOC website, Fulton's projected release date is in October 2035, while Boling — now incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo — is scheduled to released in August 2061.

