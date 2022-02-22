Winchester police officer surrenders certification, under investigation by Attorney General's Office

Feb. 22—A Winchester police officer has voluntarily tendered his police certification in the face of a criminal investigation that is at least five months old, authorities said.

Josh Edson surrendered his certification, which is necessary to perform police work in the state, in a letter dated Feb. 8 to the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council, according to information provided by the council staff. The council accepted the surrender.

In late September, the Public Integrity Unit of the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office notified Winchester town officials of an investigation, said Timothy J. Sullivan, who heads the Public Integrity Unit.

"The only thing I can say at this point is we do have an ongoing criminal investigation that we've notified the town about," Sullivan said. The Public Integrity Unit investigates wrongdoings of on-duty public officials or wrongdoings undertaken in the capacity of a public official.

Sullivan said the investigation is ongoing, but his office has all the information it needs at this point.

Edson had worked with Winchester police from July 1, 2018, to Feb. 11, according to the PSTC.

An assistant to Winchester Police Chief Erik Josephson referred a request for comment to the town's attorney, Brooke Shilo, who did not immediately return a telephone call.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Edson was listed as a patrolman on the town website. According to the website, the police department comprises Josephson, a lieutenant, a sergeant and three patrol officers, one being Edson.

Edson was also recently featured on the Winchester Police Department's Facebook page, showing him playing in a charity basketball game against the Harlem Rockets in the neighboring town of Hinsdale.

By Tuesday afternoon, that photo had been removed.