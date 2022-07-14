Winchester resident, 26, charged with murder in death of 72-year-old

Jul. 14—WINCHESTER — A Winchester resident was charged with murder after police found a man dead in a Scofield Mountain Road home Wednesday morning, law-enforcement authorities announced late that night.

Keegan Duhaime, 26, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Hill, 72, the N.H. Attorney General's Office said in a news release. One count alleges Duhaime knowingly caused Hill's death by shooting him, and the other alleges he recklessly caused Hill's death "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to the AG's Office.

Both men lived at the home at 484 Scofield Mountain Road where officers found Hill's body shortly after 11:30 a.m., when they conducted a welfare check, according to the news release. Duhaime is the grandson of Hill's wife, who also lived at the home, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said. Hill was a licensed forester, according to a directory maintained by UNH Cooperative Extension.

Duhaime was taken into custody shortly after noon Wednesday and arrested on second-degree murder charges late that night, according to Ward. Ward said Duhaime is being held in the Cheshire County jail without bail pending his arraignment today in Cheshire County Superior Court.

The news release says an autopsy on Hill is expected today.

The Attorney General's Office reported Duhaime's arrest several hours after announcing it was investigating a suspicious death in Winchester.

Sentinel staff writer Tim Nail contributed to this report.