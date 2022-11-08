Winchester woman receives probation due to missing pickle festival funds

Nov. 8—A Winchester woman has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit card related to money she took from the town's pickle festival in 2020.

Judge Jacki Smith sentenced Annette Mullins, 35, on Oct. 26 in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene to a one-year sentence in the county jail, all of which was suspended on the condition that Mullins maintain good behavior. As part of the sentence, Mullins has been placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $9,400 in restitution to TD Bank, according to court documents.

After an annual audit in October 2020 of the festival's finances, the treasurer of Pickle Festival Inc., which oversees the annual event, became aware that thousands of dollars appeared to be missing from the group's bank account, according to an affidavit written by Assistant Cheshire County Attorney David Jenkins.

Bank records indicated that between Sept. 28, 2020, and Oct. 26, 2020, Mullins made 22 withdrawals totaling $9,400 through Cash App — a smartphone app that allows users to transfer funds between bank accounts — from the Pickle Festival Inc.'s TD Bank account and into her savings account, Jenkins wrote.

During a recorded interview with police in November 2020, Mullins admitted to taking a picture of the pickle festival's debit card when the treasurer left her alone in his vehicle to go into a store and using the card information to make withdrawals, according to court documents.

The bank reimbursed every dollar of that money in 2020, and the missing money had no effect on the annual festival, which was canceled that year due to the pandemic, then-pickle festival President Kevin Bazan said when charges were announced.

A grand jury had originally indicted Mullins on felony charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by unauthorized taking. But as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the theft by unauthorized taking charge and amend the other felony charge to the misdemeanor that Mullins pleaded to, according to court documents.

The public defender who represented Mullins could not be reached for comment Monday. Mullins declined to comment.

