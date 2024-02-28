Wind advisories grip the Midwest as storms move east after overnight tornado warnings

Wind advisories were issued for large parts of the Midwest after overnight tornado warnings.

Wind advisories were issued for parts of the Midwest and the Ohio Valley on Wednesday morning after the area faced overnight tornado warnings leading to several investigations by the National Weather Service of possible tornado touchdowns in Chicago.

Wind advisories were issued on Wednesday morning for a wide swath of the Midwest, including parts of Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and the northern panhandle of West Virginia, as a winter storm moved eastward after dumping hail and rain overnight. Other areas on the East Coast, including Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington area, braced for strong wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon.

In Michigan, forecasters warned that possible rain and thunderstorms could be accompanied by severe wind.

The NWS in Detroit issued an advisory for winds of up to 45 mph. It came after the city broke an all-time high temperature record on Tuesday when temperatures reached 72 degrees, 2 degrees above the highest on record.

Winds of up to 50 mph and pea-sized hail were possible in Cleveland and the area to its east early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said. A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for northeastern parts of the state, with 50 mph gusts of wind expected through 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Excessive rainfall from the storm threatened to cause flooding through 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning in some parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Severe weather is also possible along the western slopes of the Appalachians, with threats of heavy winds and hail Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

As the storm stretched towards the East Coast, Baltimore braced for wind gusts of up to 55 mph on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight tornado warnings throughout Midwest

The wind advisories came after residents of Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan, as well as Kentucky and West Virginia, hunkered down as Tuesday evening brought tornado warnings.

In Chicago, the NWS said it would investigate reports of potential tornadoes that formed amidst severe storms on Tuesday night. The severe weather triggered several unconfirmed reports of tornadoes overnight in the city's suburbs near Grand Blanc, Marshall and Lawton, according to the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The NOAA received preliminary reports of four tornadoes in Illinois, two in Michigan and four in Ohio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wind advisory, hail in forecast for Midwest after tornado warnings