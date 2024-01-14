Wind advisory in effect through 3 p.m. Sunday

Watch out for that wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the area though 3 p.m. Sunday.

West winds will be 20 to 30 mph, "with gusts up to 55 mph expected," according to the advisory.

The advisory warns that unsecured objects could be blown around. Downed tree limbs could result in power outages.

"West winds will quickly increase in strength as a strong Arctic cold front moves through during the mid to late morning hours," according to the advisory.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Wind advisory in effect through Sunday afternoon warns of 30 mph winds and 55 mph gusts