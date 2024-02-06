Wind advisory in effect with gusts getting as high as 45mph

A deep low pressure off the shore of the Florida coast is producing very windy conditions.

There is a wind advisory in effect for sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 to 45 mph, according to NWS Melbourne.

Central Florida’s interior should see sunshine with the drier air pulled into the area.

Coastal communities won’t be as fortunate, though they could see a few peaks of sunshine, according to NWS Melbourne.

Tuesday has a high 67 and a low of 46.