Wind advisory effective Tuesday evening; possible flooding, high winds into Wednesday

The region may have just dug out of its first substantial snowstorm of the year, but potential flooding now takes center stage as the work week gets underway.

Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on Sunday on the impact of the year's first major snowstorm, which poured thick snow across New York, with snowfall totals reaching 14 inches in some areas in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Ithaca received around 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NSW).

On Sunday, the snow caused several closings in the Tompkins County area, with much of State Street in Ithaca impassable due to the snow, according to an alert from the city.

Now, high-speed wind gusts and several inches of rain are expected to continue the wintery onslaught Tuesday into Wednesday.

An infographic on the National Weather Service Binghamton website, denoting weather advisory areas surrounding Tompkins County.

How will the storm impact the Finger Lakes Region?

Wind and rain are a main concern for Ithaca into Wednesday, according to weather officials.

“For the Ithaca area, we are expecting a fairly strong storm system coming in, high winds, and heavy rain are going to be concerns, perhaps a bit of a wintery mix at the onset,” said Mitchell Gaines, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Binghamton. “What we're mainly going to be dealing with is that heavy rain tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, and with that, temperatures will rise well into the 40’s and we’ll get some snow melt as well.”

A wind advisory from the service goes into effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday for 10 New York Counties – including Tompkins, Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler Broome and Cortland counties – and will continue into Wednesday night.

Peak wind speed will reach 50 miles per hour in some areas, with rainfall in the Ithaca area expected to reach from 1 to 1.5 inches.

No flood watches are in effect for the area as of Monday morning, but the service will continue to monitor the situation, Gaines said.

“Particularly with the very wet ground in place, that’s underneath the snow right now, and factoring in the high winds as well, we could see some downed trees and wires too,” he said. “We’ll continue to monitor the weather and have a preparedness plan in place should the high winds and heavy rains come in tomorrow and into Wednesday.”

View your local weather alerts and forecasts at the National Weather Service website, and sign up to New York emergency alerts to stay updated on the latest weather and highway updates.

For traffic reporting and travel advisories from New York State, call 511 or visit www.511ny.org.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca weather: Wind advisory follows winter storm