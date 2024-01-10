Wind advisory: High winds continue in northern Ohio with a weekend storm expected next

Snow showers are in the forecast in northern Ohio on Wednesday.

It's a windy Wednesday in northern Ohio.

And more stormy weather is on the way.

The region is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday with some snow showers possible with anywhere from a dusting to a couple inches possible − particularly in the snowbelt area.

The winds across the region will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph possible on Wednesday.

There are scattered power outages reported all across northern Ohio.

Big storm possible this weekend

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the relative calm before the next storm system impacts northern Ohio.

This next round is expected to bring snow and once again high winds.

"There is the potential for another strong storm system to impact the area Friday into the weekend with strong gusty winds and accumulating snowfall," the weather service says. "Higher snowfall amounts possible in lake effect snow across the snowbelt on Saturday and Sunday."

Arctic blast coming

With passage of the weekend storm, the weather service says cold air will move in behind it along with the daily chance of snow showers.

"An Arctic airmass will move in behind the system this weekend into early next week with frigid wind chills possible," the weather service says.

Daily highs will be in teens starting Monday with overnight lows in the single digits.

Here's the forecast

Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. High near 44. East wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday night: Rain. Low around 26. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Snow before 2 p.m., then snow showers likely after 2 p.m. High near 31. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: High winds continue in northern Ohio with weekend storm expected