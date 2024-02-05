A wind advisory issued for Palm Beach County with gusts as high as 40 mph possible

Coastal Palm Beach County is under a wind advisory through early Wednesday as a rollicking area of low pressure scours South Florida with sustained wind speeds of up to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The hearty breezes are expected to pick up Tuesday as the counter-clockwise swish of winds moves across the Peninsula and strengthens in the Atlantic Ocean. Behind the system, high pressure scoots in, tightening the pressure gradient and adding oomph to the windy weather.

Ahead of the storm on Monday, meteorologists noted surface pressures dropped to 999 millibars, a rare dip below 1000 when there’s no tropical system around. At Palm Beach International Airport, the pressure dropped to 999.5 around 3 p.m. Monday.

Winter doldrums: El Niño in Florida can mean rainy, cool dry season, but climate change may blunt the chill

“You won’t see this very often except with these stronger frontal systems,” said Miami-based NWS meteorologist Shawn Bhatti about the drop in pressures. “Sometimes we get a shot with winter storms, and another shot in the tropical season with a depression or hurricane.”

A rare surface pressure reading less than 1000 mb is present today here at the office, via our digital barometer. This is being caused by a strong upper low centered over the panhandle, and extending down to the surface in the form of a frontal cyclone. pic.twitter.com/XOCLuZbZhU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 5, 2024

Bhatti said the average normal surface pressure is about 1012.

Air pressure inside a cyclone ― whether it’s a mid-latitude winter storm or of tropical origin — is a measure of the storm's intensity, the amount of power in the vacuum formed by winds roaring toward the center. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

When a cool front approaches, the pressure can drop because lighter warm air rises over the incoming denser cold air.

Tourists Bianca Garcia, left, and Rafaela Delgadillo experience the windy weather as they walk on the ocean inlet jetty in Jupiter, Florida on January 9, 2024.

Bhatti said a high altitude jet streak moving at about 160 mph within the drooping jet stream current will help exacerbate the winds. While severe storms are not expected, there is a 30% to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Dangerous rip currents are forecast at Palm Beach County beaches through Thursday evening. There is also a high surf advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s are expected to follow the bruising winds that should begin to subside Wednesday.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe tod

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cold front comes with strong winds as low pressure moves into Atlantic