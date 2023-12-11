Wind advisory issued for parts of Rochester region

High winds are expected Tuesday in western New York, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The Weather Service issued a wind advisory for several counties - including Orleans and Genesee counties as well as parts of Niagara and Erie counties - between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters predict sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured items as well as tree limbs. Downed trees or limbs could cause some power outages.

