Wind advisory issued for Rochester region. Isolated power outages possible

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a wind advisory for several counties in the Rochester region, effective from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

The advisory warns of west winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph anticipated. Counties affected include Orleans, Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Cattaraugus, and Allegany.

A wind advisory for Wayne and Ontario counties goes through 10 a.m. on Friday.

Downed tree limbs and isolated power outages are possible.

Travel, especially for high-profile vehicles, may be difficult during this period.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when driving and secure any outdoor items to prevent potential damage.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Wind advisory issued, power outages possible