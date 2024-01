Jan. 12—The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Lawrence County, lasting through Saturday morning.

From 4 p.m. Friday- 8 a.m. Saturday, NWS forecasts southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph.

The advisory has been issued throughout the Tri-State, including the Ohio River Valley.

NWS warns that gusts could blow over unsecured objects and take down tree limbs, resulting in possible power outages.