Wind advisory still in place for Cincinnati area; 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, low temps

Despite a calm and sunny Thursday, the National Weather Service still has in place a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The wind advisory is in place for the southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana regions, which include Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

Southernly winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service's report. Wind chills are expected to be less than five degrees below zero Sunday through Wednesday with highs also remaining below freezing and lows falling into the teens and single digits.

The National Weather Service warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

As for precipitation, a low pressure system that is expected to undergo rapid strengthening, which classifies it as a "bomb cyclone," according to the report, will be arriving by Friday. This system will bring widespread rain Friday morning to Greater Cincinnati, with the northern most counties likely to see a snow mix.

[2:45 PM] Strong wind gusts are likely Friday afternoon into Saturday, with the greatest gust potential focused near a thin/broken convective line in a several hour period late Friday afternoon through the evening. Take necessary actions today to secure loose outdoor items! pic.twitter.com/0twTuz0Pe4 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 11, 2024

Detailed forecast

Friday: Showers are expected mainly after 9 a.m. with a high near 49 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half- and three-quarters of an inch is possible.

In the evening, rain showers are likely before 10 p.m., then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, are expected between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Snow showers are likely after 11 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 24 degrees, as well as breezy with a southwest wind around 23 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Saturday: There is a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m. The morning will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. There will also be west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: The morning will be partly sunny with a high near 20 degrees. A chance of snow is expected after 1 a.m. The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday (Martin Luther King Day): The morning will be mostly cloudy with a high near 21 degrees. There's a chance of snow after 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: The morning will be mostly cloudy with a high near 19. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees.

Wednesday: The morning will be mostly sunny with a high near 25 degrees. The evening will be mostly cloudy with with a low around 19 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: 'Bomb cyclone' to bring gusts, cold temps