Wind chill of 11 degrees! In Florida? How cold it got across the Sunshine State

Florida wasn't immune from the Arctic blast that drove temperatures down across the United States.

Most of the Panhandle and North Florida were under hard freeze or freeze warnings, and wind chill advisories overnight and into this morning.

Some areas saw Wednesday morning temperatures drop 10 to almost 30 degrees compared to the same time Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

Head north to warm up: Florida cold got you down? Well, it's warmer in these cities and a few may surprise you

Here's a look at Florida temperatures at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning:

Low temperatures across Panhandle, North Florida and Jacksonville area

Low temperatures across Southwest Florida

Sarasota: 51, with wind chill of 48

Fort Myers: 58

Naples: 58

Low temperatures across Florida East Coast

Daytona Beach: 43, with wind chill of 38

Melbourne: 58

Port St. Lucie: 64

Low temperatures across South Florida

West Palm Beach: 67

Key West: 67

Heading to Disney World? Better bundle up

Disney World: 50, with wind chill of 46

How does Wednesday compare to Tuesday morning's 5 a.m. temperatures?

Temperatures were 10 to almost 30 degrees colder between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, 2024, after a cold front moved through Florida overnight.

The National Weather Service Tampa Bay compared 5 a.m. temperatures around the area Tuesday and Wednesday and found quite a range over the 24-hour period.

Leading the pack was Bushnell, which saw a 28-degree difference between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

A few other cities were close behind, seeing a 27-degree difference: Brooksville, Chiefland and Williston.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida cold front, freeze warnings. How cold did temperatures get?