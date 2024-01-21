Wind chill advisory extended through Sunday morning

Jan. 20—The National Weather Service extended a wind chill advisory for the Tennessee Valley through Sunday at 9 a.m.

The NWS warned of "dangerously low wind chill values" between zero and minus 10 degrees.

"Frostbite could develop on exposed skin and hypothermia will also become a concern. Limit time outdoors and dress in layers," according to the advisory.

The NWS forecasts a low temperature Saturday night of 11 degrees, with temperatures rising Sunday to 38 degrees. Sunday night's low is 25 degrees.

On Monday, according to the NWS, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

