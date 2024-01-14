Wind chill advisory issued for North Texas for Tuesday, according to the NWS

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a wind chill advisory at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday valid for Tuesday between midnight and noon. The advisory is for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected for portions of north central, northeast and south central Texas from midnight Monday night to noon Tuesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," comments the NWS. "Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

This advisory is in effect until Tuesday at noon.

Source: The National Weather Service