Wind Chill Advisory for parts of region, light snow possible this morning

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service now until 11 a.m. today. This includes Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties in Ohio. It also affects Randolph and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few snow showers early, slick spots possible

Bitter cold continues, Wind Chill Advisory until 11 a.m.

Chance for late week snow, accumulation more likely

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: A few flurries or light snow showers are possible early Tuesday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Drying out and gradually clearing into the afternoon.

High temperatures will climb to the teens with wind chills staying on either side of zero into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Yet another morning of single-digit low temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will help us get back to the mid-20s for the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of snow arriving during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Snow would not have any problem accumulating with cold temperatures and cold ground temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Still need to narrow down how much we are expecting.

SATURDAY: Morning temps may be below 0° if we have snowpack. Even without, expect single-digit lows. Some morning flurries are possible. Mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid morning and cold afternoon. Daytime highs climb to the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Temperatures climb back above freezing for the first time in 10 days! Clouds increase but we stay dry.