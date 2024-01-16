Wind chill advisory remains in effect until Tuesday for most of Minnesota

Jan. 15—BRAINERD, Minn. — The National Weather Service in Duluth on Monday, Jan. 15, extended its wind chill advisory through noon Tuesday for almost all of Minnesota, with wind gusts up to 20 mph and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.

In Brainerd, the low temperature Tuesday morning is expected to be 10 degrees below zero, with wind chills of 20-30 degrees below zero possible. The low temperature Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is expected to be 5 degrees below zero, with wind gusts 15-20 mph possible.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the weather service reported. "Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."

Also on Monday, the National Weather Service in Duluth issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River at Fort Ripley.

"A suspected ice jam downstream is increasing water levels upstream and may lead to lowland flooding along the Mississippi River near Fort Ripley," according to the National Weather Service in Duluth. "Due to the nature of ice jam flooding, fluctuations in water levels of 1 to 3 feet are possible."

From Saturday afternoon to Monday morning, the Mississippi River at Fort Ripley had risen from 6.13 feet to 8.72 feet. Minor flooding starts at 10.5 feet.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings, the weather service reported.

People are also asked to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when they can do so safely by calling 800-685-8612.