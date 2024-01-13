Wind chill advisory set for Sunday morning as temperatures plummet across central Ohio

A wind chill advisory will be in effect for central Ohio starting Sunday morning as high winds are expected to make air temperatures feel frigid.

The advisory begins at 1 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 1 p.m.

Wind chills could dip to as low as 15 degrees below zero as air temperatures are only expected to reach about 15 degrees for a high Sunday.

The cold wind chills may lead to adverse health conditions, including hypothermia, if a person is exposed for too long without the proper clothing.

If there is a need to be outside, appropriate clothing, headwear and gloves are encouraged.

Columbus will have five warming centers open for those who need to get out of the elements. Those locations are:

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio weather: Wind chill advisory set for Sunday in central Ohio