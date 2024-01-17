Wind chill advisory in several Central Florida counties

Thursday is cold and dry, with several counties under a wind chill advisory.

Volusia, Lake, Seminole, and Orange counties are under the advisory until 9 a.m., according to NWS Melbourne.

Values are expected to reach as low as 27 degrees over some portions of east Central Florida.

Conditions will be sunny. However, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the day.

There is a small craft advisory with winds at 20-25 mph and seas up to 6-8 feet, according to NWS Melbourne.

Area beaches are at a moderate risk for rip currents.