Wind chill values will plummet into the 20s across Dallas-Fort Worth as cold front moves in

North Texans will feel the chill in the air Sunday morning as a cold front moves in the region, dropping temperatures into the 30s with the northerly winds making it feel more like the 20s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop below freezing for our northwestern counties on Saturday night,” according to the NWS forecast. “Temperatures for the Metroplex and to the south will be near or just above freezing. Gusty winds behind the cold front will bring wind chills down into the 20s for most of the region.”

Storms following the front into the Dallas-Fort Worth area raise the possibility of rain and hail — and very chilly conditions.

“A light freeze is likely in many western and northern zones,” according to the NWS. “Breezy north winds will persist, and wind chill values may dip into the teens around daybreak.”

The cold front will sweep in the region Saturday morning with the potential of thunderstorms later in the day and into the evening is expected more to the south and southeast. Northerly winds accompanying the front will minimize the potential of severe storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but “any storm that is able to develop may have a wind/hail threat,” the NWS forecast states.

The good news: any chance of snow “is minuscule,” the forecast states.

Before the cold weather moves in, Dallas-Fort Worth will remain relatively warm Friday with cloudy skies and highs in the high 70s. Fog will form in some parts of North Texas as things cool off overnight with lows in the high 30s to low 50s.

Chances of thunderstorms Friday night is low.

“The vast majority of tonight`s convective activity should remain E and NE of our counties,” David Bonnette, lead meteorologist in Fort Worth, wrote on the NWS website. “But we still wanted to mention the low chance of this occurring.”

The risk is marginal – “a 2% chance seems reasonable at this time” – that a severe hail event will hit North Texas, Bonnette says.