Wind chills as cold as 50 degrees below zero expected this weekend in parts of Midwest

On Friday, wind chill advisories were hoisted for parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest where values were forecast to dip to 30 to 50 degrees below zero during the upcoming weekend.

This is a life-threatening cold and frostbite can set in within 10 minutes.

The air mass responsible for dipping temperatures 20-30 degrees below average is coming from thousands of miles away over Siberia, Russia. This air mass origin is why meteorologists so often term arctic outbreaks like this as the "Siberian Express."

While this arctic outbreak won’t be record-shattering with just a few spotty record lows possible, what worries meteorologists most is the duration. Some locations, like Bismarck, North Dakota, could see five days or more with wind chills 15 degrees below zero or colder.

On Saturday morning, Minneapolis will wake up to air temperatures below zero, with a bone chilling wind chill of 20 degrees below zero. Chicago will manage low temperatures just above zero, but their wind chill will still make it feel like 12 degrees below zero.

More snow coming to East Coast

This is just one of the impactful weather stories out there reminding folks we are still in the heart of winter. For folks out East, another winter storm is on the way for Super Bowl Sunday.

On Saturday, the storm will develop across the Gulf Coast and Southeast and bring heavy rain to Florida and the Carolinas.

By Sunday, the storm is forecast to accelerate up the coast bringing a quick burst of snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Right now, snow amounts look more nuisance level than the high impact or significant, 2 to 4 inches, and it will be a fast mover. This will mean around 6 hours of snow instead of 60 hours of snow like what happened earlier this week with the long-duration nor'easter.

New York City has recorded snow three out of four days this month already, with 15.4 inches of snow so far this month making it the snowiest February in 8 years.