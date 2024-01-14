Wind chills, combined with cold temperatures, puts Akron area in deep freeze

A wind chill advisory is in effect until Monday at noon.

Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a wind chill advisory until Monday at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills as low as -15 degrees could make the outdoors bitterly cold in Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage and Start counties. These wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as half an hour.

Those going outside should exercise caution, and should wear a hat, gloves and appropriate clothing.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday's high will be about 13 degrees, with a low of 6 degrees. Martin Luther King Day is expected to be warmer, with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 8 degrees. Tuesday's high is expected to be about 14 degrees, with a low of 4 degrees.

