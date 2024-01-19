Wind chills could hit 25 below zero. How long will the bitter cold last over KC?

After seeing temperatures warm up mid-week, the Kansas City metro is under a wind chill advisory with arctic air expected to linger in the area through at least Saturday.

Wind chill values could reach as low as 25 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory began at midnight Friday and is in effect until noon Saturday. Temperatures Friday have a high of near 11 degrees, but a wind chill could make the air feel colder.

The “feels like” temperature on Friday could be between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Wind gusts around 21 miles per hour are possible. The NWS said the metro can also expect scattered flurries on Friday, mostly between noon and 5 p.m.

The NWS urges people to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing like a hat and gloves to cover their skin. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes, according to the NWS.

A look at Kansas City’s weekend weather forecast

Saturday’s high is expected to be around 12 degrees, with wind chill values between minus 2 and minus 12 degrees. Winds are expected to be mild, about 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The overnight low Saturday is around 6 with wind chill values between zero and minus 5 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to warm back up, with a high near 31 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour are possible.

Overnight, mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are likely with a low around 28.

That trend continues into Monday, when temperatures could climb to a high near 38 degrees. Rain is likely Monday, and the overnight low is expected to be near 34 degrees.