With wind chills forecasted to reach 40 below zero, UI moves first day of classes online

Mother Nature has taken a swing at higher education.

The University of Iowa has canceled Tuesday's in-person classes due to a forecast that predicts temperatures to fall well below zero.

The first day of the spring semester will be held virtually, as the university asks professors to conduct classes over Zoom.

The University of Iowa last canceled classes due to weather on Jan. 18, 2019, according to a university spokesperson.

Very cold wind chills are on the way after the snow ends. Be ready for Arctic cold in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/P6WjN98vBe — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 12, 2024

Why are classes moved online?

The National Weather Service predicts wind chills to plummet over the weekend, dipping as low as -40 degrees on Tuesday, initiating yet another weather-related in an already hectic seven-day stretch.

Consecutive snow storms have dumped nearly 20 inches of snow on Johnson County, producing blizzard-like conditions throughout the area.

The coldest temperatures forecasted by NWS will sweep through the area on Tuesday.

The UI is asking instructors to hold classes over Zoom instead of an all-out cancellation. No classes are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, as the university observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The University of Iowa campus will remain open Tuesday, the University of Iowa Police said on social media. University employees are expected to report to work unless told otherwise.

University offices will remain open in accordance with the UI Policy Manual. Employees should report as scheduled, safety permitting, and communicate with their supervisor about their specific circumstances. In all cases we urge faculty, staff, and students to use good judgment… — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) January 12, 2024

Winter roars in Johnson County

Numerous cancellations have affected area schools over the last few days, with the Iowa City Community School District, Clear Creek Amana School District and Solon School District announcing three separate snow-related cancellations.

Johnson County students only attended school on Monday and Thursday after more than a foot of snow disrupted classes and activities set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another nasty forecast, with additional snow potential of nearly a foot and blizzard-like weather conditions, including winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, prompted a third day of cancellations on Friday.

Johnson County spent large portions of the week under a winter storm warning. A blizzard warning went into effect Friday evening through Saturday morning as the weekend arrived. Sunday's high will be minus four while Monday won't fare much better, sliding in at minus three.

The treacherous forecast could have an impact on students returning to campus.

Hawk Alert: The University is adjusting classroom instruction on 1/16 due to extreme temperatures forecasted in our area. See https://t.co/YquzXCskf1 for more. — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) January 12, 2024

Strong gusts bring even stronger cold

Mother Nature isn't quite done.

A wind chill warning was also issued, with impending arctic cold threatening the area beginning early Saturday. That warning runs through Wednesday, with the coldest wind chills consistently projected to sit around -30 degrees.

Classes will resume as normal Wednesday, Jan. 17.

