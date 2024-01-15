Wind chills of minus-30 forecast for Appleton on Monday and Tuesday

APPLETON – The wind chill Monday morning is reaching minus-20 to minus-30 degrees in the Fox Valley.

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a wind chill advisory Monday morning lasting until noon, then returning 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. The advisory affects all of northeastern Wisconsin.

"The main concern that we talk about when we have wind chills is exposed skin," said Timm Uhlmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay. "So if you're not wearing gloves, or you're outside a long time without a hat or something to cover your face, it's the exposed skin that can lose heat really quickly."

Exposed skin during these freezing temperatures can become frostbite in just 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service's advisory.

According to ReadyWisconsin, a statewide campaign to help Wisconsinites prepare for emergencies, signs of frostbite include white or gray-ish skin, unusually firm or waxy skin and numbness, while signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech.

People as well as pets should limit time outdoors in the below freezing temperatures, ReadyWisconsin warns.

While the coldest temperatures will last Monday and Tuesday, the rest of the week will warm up a bit, with highs in the single digits and teens, Uhlmann said. Temperatures are expected to return to the 20s and 30s after the weekend.

How much snow did Appleton area get last week?

The bitter cold temperatures came over the weekend, after Friday's snowstorm that brought nearly a foot of snow to some of the Fox Cites. Some snowfall totals from the Fox Valley area include:

Appleton: 10.5 inches

Chilton: 12 inches

Clintonville: 13.5 inches

Manawa: 13.5 inches

Oshkosh: 10 inches

Wild Rose: 9.6 inches

Some areas of Brown County reached up to 15 to 17 inches, Uhlmann said.

Last week saw the Fox Valley's first two snowstorms of the winter. Between Tuesday's and Friday's winter storms last week, the area saw a total of between 18 and 22 inches, Uhlmann said.

