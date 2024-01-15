Wind chills start near 0 Monday morning; snow to fall in the evening

It will be a parade of winter weather this week with plenty of cold, a few shots of snow and wind chills dropping below zero at times.

Monday will be a dry day but a cold day. Wind chills will start the day at or below zero in parts of the region. High temperatures will barely squeeze back into the 20s during the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next system will move in from the south late Monday night and bring snow showers to the area overnight into the Tuesday morning commute. The steadiest snow will be southeast of Pittsburgh, where a few inches of snow could accumulate by lunchtime Tuesday. The Pittsburgh area could see an inch or two of snow, with lesser amounts northwest of Allegheny County.

Snow-covered roads, slippery travel and reduced visibility are expected. Make sure to allow extra time and watch for icy and snowy travel.

Wind chills will drop below zero Tuesday night and through much of Wednesday.

