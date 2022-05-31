Wind damage reported across the Upper Midwest
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Iowa on May 30 as storms hit parts of the north-central U.S. with intense winds and tornadoes.
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Iowa on May 30 as storms hit parts of the north-central U.S. with intense winds and tornadoes.
Researchers still don’t know precisely how many get long Covid, what causes it or how best to treat it
A fall in US mortgage rates failed to support a pickup in demand, with economic uncertainty and rates above 5% testing buyer demand.
Teams generally fall into camps of teams that factored in inflation and those that did not.
It's time to regroup and use the tools at our disposal to defend democracy, communicate our core values and address everyday problems facing Arizona.
The Civics Project column: There were nine American presidents before George Washington but he was the first to serve under the U.S. Constitution.
The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday two tornadoes touched down as part of the storm system that swept across Maryland on Friday.
Swimmers and boarders warned to say from aggressive dolphin on North Padre Island
“They were taken from us,” said one of the residents facing a June deadline to hand over home ownership to Yosemite.
A Mexican judge has indefinitely suspended construction of part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project in the Yucatan peninsula on environmental grounds, campaigners said Monday.
In America nearly 50 million homes are in areas prone to wildfires. But residents of Paradise, Calif., who lost their homes to the devastating Camp Fire in 2018, are rebuilding, using materials that are designed not to burn.
There were 111 reported deaths due to incidents caused by low head dams nationally just between 2018 and 2020
Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall on Mexico's southwestern coast on Monday. Track the storm's path.
An ecotour company naturalist in Yellowstone National Park last week discovered the nearly undisturbed carcass of an adult male grizzly bear while hiking off-trail.
Authorities think the gator could be someone’s lost pet.
(Bloomberg) -- Power-hungry, fossil-fuel dependent Japan has successfully tested a system that could provide a constant, steady form of renewable energy, regardless of the wind or the sun. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases C
National Hurricane Center monitoring area in Gulf of Mexico where Agatha remnants could redevelop
The Arctic sea ice size in September has decreased 13% per decade since the late 1970s. A claim online suggesting otherwise is missing context.
In the Instagram clip shared by Save Elephant Foundation on Thursday, 37-year-old rescue elephant Kaavan can be seen enjoying his stay at the 25,000-acre Kulen Prum Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia. The 9,000-pound creature, who languished for over 30 years while in captivity at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, was transferred to the Cambodian sanctuary in 2020 after a collective effort that took four years and cost around $400,000. Sri Lanka gave Kaavan as a gift to Pakistan in 1985 when he was only a year old.
About 750 personnel are dedicated to fighting the blaze, the third largest in state history.
Abi, a 9-year-old giraffe at the Topeka Zoo, was euthanized Sunday after problems she was having with a tumorous joint were found to be irreversible.