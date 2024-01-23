Wind didn’t take down this Wichita sculpture but other Kansas elements had their way

Mark Arts’ outdoor Stickwork sculpture — one of the last created by North Carolina artist Patrick Dougherty before his retirement — is headed to the woodchipper.

That had always been the plan for the whimsical three-tower sculpture when it was built by Dougherty and more than 120 area volunteers during a labor-intensive three-week period in May 2022.

But extreme heat and recent heavy snowfall led to the sculpture’s earlier-than-expected demise after just 18 months.

To build the sculpture, truckloads of elm, rough dogwood and willow sticks and saplings had been harvested from sites in and around Wichita, including Elderslie Farm, a city water reclamation area and the Great Plains Nature Center. Stripped of leaves, the saplings were then woven together to create the towers.

During his 40-year career, Dougherty had created more than 330 monumental, site-specific sculptures that were part of his Stickwork series.

Mark Arts officials had hoped its Stickwork sculpture, which was called Oh Give Me A Home, might last at least two years but its timespan fell short of that thanks to the Kansas elements. Some Stickwork sculptures have lasted up to three years or even a bit longer.

Dougherty had accounted for strong Kansas winds when Oh Give Me A Home was built.

“With the wind here, we’ve built double-walled structures that lean into each other, so I don’t think this thing will ever blow away,” Dougherty said in a Wichita Eagle article in May 2022.

However, scorching temperatures this past summer caused faster drying and deterioration of the saplings, leading to some sagging on at least one of the three towers, according to local sculptor Chris Brunner, who had been keeping an eye on the sculpture as a Mark Arts board member.

The sagging grew worse when snow started piling on during November and December storms.

“Specifically, the top of the middle tower has dropped 48 inches over the course of the past few months. Mark Arts consulted with Patrick Dougherty regarding the state and integrity of the structures, and we agreed that they should be deinstalled,” said Jaime Dupy, the development and marketing director for the arts education center located at the southwest corner of 13th Street and Rock Road.

Visitors had been able to go inside the towers, which had doorways as well as windows, so safety was also a factor in deciding to remove the sculpture.

Brunner, who had been heavily involved during the sculpture’s creation, and volunteer Kyle Robinson started the deinstallation on Sunday, Jan. 21.

They were joined by volunteer Marc Shaffer on Monday, Jan. 22, and by the end of the day, two of the three towers had been reduced to piles of sticks.

The sticks will be mulched and repurposed for landscaping by Evergreen Wood Recycling, Dupy said.

Oh Give Me A Home had been one of 10 Stickwork sculptures that Dougherty made in 2022 before retiring at the end of that year. During the last six years or so of Dougherty’s 40-year career, his son, Sam, had joined him on Stickwork builds. The pair considered their final 10 sculptures to “be some of their very best works,” according to a news release announcing Dougherty’s retirement. Sam Dougherty now focuses on making pottery.

During the 18 months that Oh Give A Home was displayed, Mark Arts had about 70,000 visitors, Dupy said. The sculpture had been the focus of several programs, including outdoor music and dance performances and children’s events.

The sculpture was likely seen by thousands more as it was clearly visible from Rock Road, one of Wichita’s busiest streets.