Wind-driven wildfires force evacuations in Colo.
Residents of two northern Colorado cities were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wildfires. (Dec. 30)
Fast-moving wildfires bolstered by powerful winds forced emergency evacuations near Boulder, Colorado, on December 30.The entire town of Superior was ordered to evacuate by the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management. Evacuation orders also applied in the City of Louisville.Wind gusts of up to 110 mph were recorded in the Boulder area on Thursday by the National Weather Service.These videos posted to Twitter by @PB3III show thick clouds of smoke shrouding evacuating cars near Boulder. Credit: @PB3III via Storyful
Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson provides the latest information on wildfires being intensified by gusting winds.
Two northern Colorado cities on Thursday were ordered to evacuate immediately due to quickly spreading wildfires.The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for both Louisville and Superior.The town's Twitter account stated that Superior's evacuation point is the South Boulder Recreation Center. The local Superior Community Center is not an evacuation point.Boulder County Office of Emergency Management has just...
Thousands of people were asked to flee their Colorado homes as smoke blanketed the area and wildfires burned vehicles and buildings.
Downed power lines sparked the blazes, according to officials
Intense winds are fanning flames in extremely dry conditions in Boulder County, forcing evacuations, highway closures and power outages.
Officials have issued evacuation orders for areas in Yucaipa as well as the canyon areas near the Bond Fire burn area.
The governor has declared a state of emergency as powerful winds threaten to spread the blazes.
