Wind-driven wildfires force evacuations in Colo.

Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) sector are back in vogue with investors today, and several tied to the electrification of the commercial truck industry are leading the way. Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN), and battery company Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were up 3.9%, 10.3%, and 9.2%, respectively, as of 3:28 p.m. ET. While today's moves are in line with a more general push into EV stocks by investors, some of the confidence in these names is likely coming from recent progress with the businesses.