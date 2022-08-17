Wind energy and golden eagles collide in US West

Yahoo Entertainment

Another 11 acts took the stage during night two of the Qualifiers round on a live America's Got Talent, Tuesday, and while all the acts did a pretty great job, there was one performer who didn't quite charm the pants off the judges or viewers at home. Mr. Pants is the “live and unzipped” alter ego of Ryan Dee, a New York City comedian who tells dad jokes about pants while literally dressed as a giant pair of dad-approved khaki Dockers. Some of Mr. Pants's jokes were: "I ran into a shirt backstage. Why is it that shirts are always acting like they're above me?" "I'm a family man first. My son is Shorts. His favorite band is the Shins. Shorts has been slacking off in school. Last week he got suspendered." "This is exactly what I looked like after my ex-wife sued the pants off of me. She left me for a pair of overalls because he offered more support." Overall, Mr. Pants kinda bombed, and judge Simon Cowell thought his jokes just didn't fly. "I thought maybe if you came on to the live show there would be other jokes about other things,” Simon explained, even though, as Sofia Vergara pointed out, the guy was called Mr. Pants. “But he's got to come out as a sock or something, something different. In my opinion it started bad and actually got worse," said Simon. Viewers on Twitter agreed with Simon, and were confused how he even made it to the live shows in the first place. One person tweeted: "If I had an X I’d be pushing it for Mr. Pants. Why did you people let him through?" On the other hand, or leg, Howie Mandel actually loved Mr. Pants’s "off the cuff" act, and fellow judge Heidi Klum shared, "I mean you could have slacked, but you didn't even though your pants were down, your act held up I think. And nice knees by the way."