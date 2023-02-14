Wind farm controversy: the pros and cons of wind energy

Reuters

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners told Reuters on Thursday it expects to hike prices further, and said glass costs would rise by the "mid-teen to low double digits" this year at a time when it is trying to sell more returnable glass bottles. Glass shortages have persisted for beverage companies and other manufacturers since the pandemic, with the issue compounded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "It's quite significant and part of it is also led by the shortages that we had given the unfortunate war breakout between Russia and Ukraine, as we had a lot supply there," said Nik Jhangiani, finance chief of CCEP, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola products in Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.