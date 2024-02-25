Wind farm debate to be delayed to consider responses

A States Assembly debate on building a wind farm off Jersey's south-west coast will no longer be held in March.

The Environment Minister confirmed the planned vote had been delayed until April to allow more time to consider responses to a consultation.

Politicians will decide whether to encourage the development of a 1,000MW wind farm.

The plan was championed by former Environment Minister Jonathan Renouf.

Mr Renouf's successor, Steve Luce, has said he is "ambivalent" about the proposals.

'Not pushing back'

States Members had been due to debate the merits of an offshore wind farm during a political sitting scheduled to begin on Tuesday 19 March.

Mr Luce was unable to confirm the precise date on which a vote would now take place.

But he insisted it would be held during one of the following month's meetings, which are due to start on Tuesday 16 April and Tuesday 30 April.

Confirmation the debate has been pushed back follows a decision earlier this month to extend the deadline, from Friday 16 to Thursday 29 February, for people to respond to a consultation on the scheme.

More than 700 responses had already been received from members of the public.

Mr Luce said he had decided to change the timetable as there had been a "slight gap in consultation work" due to the vote of no confidence and subsequent change of government in January.

"Some people have come to me recently - they've still got some important submissions to make," he said.

"It's not far away, we're not pushing back months and months, but those extra few weeks will help and it's important that everybody's voice is heard."

Analysis by Jersey's government has claimed an offshore wind farm could provide the island's economy with an annual boost of about £250m once operational.

Offshore turbines are also being considered by the governments of the other Crown Dependencies - the Isles of Man and Guernsey.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.