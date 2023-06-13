Wind farm which will help produce Irn-Bru opens

A wind farm which will help power the production of Irn-Bru has been officially opened.

A total of 22GWh per year from the South Kyle site will go to AG Barr facilities - including its factory in Cumbernauld.

The company signed a contract in 2020 with developer Vattenfall for 100% renewable electricity at its plants.

The wind farm - which straddles East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway - was approved six years ago.

Some of the power from the site will go to AG Barr's facility in Cumbernauld

Speaking at the inauguration event, Vattenfall's chief executive officer Anna Borg said: "Vattenfall has a strong pipeline of onshore wind projects in Scotland, reflecting our confidence that it is a stable environment for ongoing investment.

"South Kyle wind farm is an excellent example of investors, national and local authorities, and local communities working together to deliver the infrastructure we need for fossil-free living."

The development was also welcomed by Energy Minister Gillian Martin.

"Projects like South Kyle wind farm are key to helping us deliver on our ambitions for net zero and in creating a lasting legacy for our communities," she said.

She added that a promise to invest £38m in the local community over its 25 years of operation was "particularly welcome".