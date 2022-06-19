Wind gusts clear French beach
Strong winds prompted beachgoers on the coast of Normandy to flee. The winds have already turned fatal, claiming one life on June 18 and injuring several more.
COVID-19 cases decrease slightly in Brevard County, Florida. The CDC still considers the community one of "high transmission."
Nebraska State Patrol had been notified by Lafayette Police Department the girl was believed to be traveling through the state with an adult man.
The Biden administration's plan to sell four large, armable drones to Ukraine has been paused on the fear its sophisticated surveillance equipment might fall into enemy hands, according to two people familiar with the matter. The technical objection to the sale was raised during a deeper review by the Pentagon's Defense Technology Security Administration charged with keeping high value technology safe from enemy hands. Previously the plan, which has been circulating since March, had been approved by the White House, three people said.
Every two weeks, Florida has had lower innoculation levels by about 1,000 but this week's report showed about 60,000 fewer.
"And I challenged him and he accepted the challenge. That's a part of the word 'sacrifice' we use. And being able to move him around in different spaces on the floor as we go back on the offensive end. Sometimes he's going to be off the ball ...
Kristin Cavallari paired a skin-tight neon mini dress with chocolate brown heels — and the look actually worked.
Yellowstone flooding photos reveal how unprecedented weather has impacted the nation's oldest park. See before and after images capturing the damage the flooding has caused.
Jim McCormac has seen many eagle nests over the years, but nothing like the one he saw on June 3. Read more to discover his surprising find!
I relocated to the northern state about seven years ago. From the midnight sun to whether you get paid to live there, here's what I didn't expect.
Italy's Po River is facing its worst drought in 70 years, threatening drinking water supply, irrigation for farming, and hydroelectric power plants.
Sunday will be hot with a 50% chance of scattered storms.
Heat and storms are on the menu Saturday night in much of South Florida. A change of weekend plans may be in store as forecasters issue a severe thunderstorm watch, projecting strong winds, lightning and hail.
Thousands of homes near the New Forest and Chilterns have been blocked by new rules that ban building because it might increase the number of people walking in the nearby countryside.
After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park last week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West. While much of the region will find this rain beneficial, some may find that too much of a good thing can lead to serious impacts. The surge of moisture that will continue to impact portions of the West early this week is known as the North American monsoon. Moisture from the monsoon
While some regions of the world have been baking under extreme heat, Canada has been relatively cool so far in 2022, although that's not likely to last.
A man and his dog were unexpectedly attacked by an alligator while the two were playing fetch at a local park. Wildlife officials said later the alligator was 9-feet, 2-inches in length.
Multiple wildfires, including the Pipeline Fire, Haywire Fire, Tonto Canyon Fire and Contreras Fire are burning across southern and northern Arizona.
On this day in weather history, Hurricane Agnes reached peak intensity.
A cluster of severe storms tore through metro Atlanta on Friday afternoon as a weak front pushed through. The storms down trees, power lines, and caused some damage to homes.
Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, said the fire didn’t appear to have damaged the telescope and science buildings at the observatory, though a closer examination of the site hadn’t yet been made due to safety concerns. “This is the most threatening fire I can remember at Kitt Peak in the last 25 years,” Jannuzi said.