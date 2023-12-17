Wind gusts, heavy rain expected today
Wind gusts, heavy rain expected today
All ages will get hooked on trying to transform the Shashibo into 70+ shapes.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
In an economic moment defined by a resilient consumer, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" became one way economists explained Americans' persistent spending in 2023.
When moving from one place to the next, you may notice a change in your auto insurance bill. We explain how ZIP code affects car insurance.
The Fed-powered stock rally is still in play, though caution is starting to dampen the buzz.
Solar stocks are getting a bid after the Fed signals rate cuts next year.
Here's what to expect if you are about to default on a personal loan — or are trying to avoid defaulting on a personal loan debt.
An anonymous and inventive Nintendo fan has recreated the Game Boy classic The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening with a twist. The widescreen Windows remake adds high frame rate support and lets you zoom out to view a larger portion — or even all — of Koholint Island.
Instagram is rolling out a feature that allows users to create their own templates for Stories using text, GIFs and images. Other users will be able to riff on and add to someone else's template.
Not all economists are agreeing with the markets aggressive moves in rate cut expectations.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
Becoming a victim of fraud during the holidays when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
Credit Karma co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Nichole Mustard is leaving the company after 16-and-a-half years, TechCrunch has exclusively learned today. A spokesperson of the consumer fintech, now a subsidiary of Intuit, confirmed Mustard’s departure via email, writing only: "I can confirm she decided to leave the company, her contributions have been significant and we wish her well." Mustard’s decision to step down marks the third known high-profile executive departure at Credit Karma in 2023, as noted by a verified Blind user.
A 1980 Audi 5000 with automatic transmission, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
The barrage of Cadillac EVs continues with our first look at the 2025 Cadillac Vistiq three-row SUV today.
Rise and shine — literally! This hilarious gizmo is great for those who tend to sleep through their morning wakeup call.